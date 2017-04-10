This lot will close at 12 PM PST on April 20, 2017 to be part of a live auction that same evening. Please be sure to utilize the Max Bid feature so a Charitybuzz representative may continue to bid on your behalf at the live auction. Should no Max Bid be in place, we will bid your current bid at the live auction. Please contact info@charitybuzz.com or 212-243-3900 for more details or with any questions.

Own the iconic red Ford pickup truck that Matthew McConaughey drove as "Rust Cohle" in season one of HBO's True Detective.

Truck details:

Vehicle type: Pickup Truck

Year: 1997

Make: Ford

Model: F250HD XL

Color: Red

Condition: Fair

VIN: 1FTHX26H1VEB58686

Current mileage: 153,345 miles

Manual transmission

The character of Rust Cohle and Matthew McConaughey's performance have received critical acclaim. McConaughey won the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film.

Photos courtesy of Lacey Terrell/HBO​.