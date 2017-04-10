Stay Connected

LIVE BID! Red Ford Pickup Truck Used by Matthew McConaughey's Character "Rust Cohle" on Season 1 of HBO's True Detective

Description

This lot will close at 12 PM PST on April 20, 2017 to be part of a live auction that same evening. Please be sure to utilize the Max Bid feature so a Charitybuzz representative may continue to bid on your behalf at the live auction. Should no Max Bid be in place, we will bid your current bid at the live auction. Please contact info@charitybuzz.com or 212-243-3900 for more details or with any questions.

Own the iconic red Ford pickup truck that Matthew McConaughey drove as "Rust Cohle" in season one of HBO's True Detective.

Truck details:

  • Vehicle type: Pickup Truck
  • Year: 1997
  • Make: Ford
  • Model: F250HD XL
  • Color: Red
  • Condition: Fair
  • VIN: 1FTHX26H1VEB58686
  • Current mileage: 153,345 miles
  • Manual transmission

The character of Rust Cohle and Matthew McConaughey's performance have received critical acclaim. McConaughey won the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film.

Photos courtesy of Lacey Terrell/HBO​.

Donated by: Nic Pizzolatto
Additional lot details
  • Current location of truck: Austin, TX.
  • Up to $800 of delivery costs are included. Any costs that exceed $800 will be the responsibility of the winning bidder.
  • Winning bidder is responsible for all taxes/dealer fees/any other additional costs.
  • Anticipated timeline of delivery: approximately 2 weeks.
  • Winner has the option of picking up the truck in Austin, TX.
  • In condition as donated.
  • Cannot be returned or exchanged.
Lot #1280000
